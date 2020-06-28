1480 W Lambert Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Come see this Beautiful lower level 1 Bedroom. No Interior Steps!! 1 Bath unit in the 1480 building. Highly desired location at back of complex near creek, Upgraded kitchen w/ Granite counters and wood cabinets, Rich dark laminate flooring & tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. Large open vanity and plenty of linen storage, Enjoy the spacious Walk-in closet adjacent your bedroom.And that's not all! Wow Rare wrap around private patio is perfect for family gatherings or a tranquil retreat. Complex is gated & secure, unit comes with 1 covered car port space w/ storage #215 & 1 permitted space in main driveway. 4 sparkling HOA pools, BBQ areas, laundry and gated parking throughout the complex makes this condo a gem.