Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:22 AM

1480 W Lambert Road

1480 West Lambert Road · No Longer Available
Location

1480 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Come see this Beautiful lower level 1 Bedroom. No Interior Steps!! 1 Bath unit in the 1480 building. Highly desired location at back of complex near creek, Upgraded kitchen w/ Granite counters and wood cabinets, Rich dark laminate flooring & tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. Large open vanity and plenty of linen storage, Enjoy the spacious Walk-in closet adjacent your bedroom.And that's not all! Wow Rare wrap around private patio is perfect for family gatherings or a tranquil retreat. Complex is gated & secure, unit comes with 1 covered car port space w/ storage #215 & 1 permitted space in main driveway. 4 sparkling HOA pools, BBQ areas, laundry and gated parking throughout the complex makes this condo a gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 W Lambert Road have any available units?
1480 W Lambert Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1480 W Lambert Road have?
Some of 1480 W Lambert Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 W Lambert Road currently offering any rent specials?
1480 W Lambert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 W Lambert Road pet-friendly?
No, 1480 W Lambert Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1480 W Lambert Road offer parking?
Yes, 1480 W Lambert Road offers parking.
Does 1480 W Lambert Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 W Lambert Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 W Lambert Road have a pool?
Yes, 1480 W Lambert Road has a pool.
Does 1480 W Lambert Road have accessible units?
No, 1480 W Lambert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 W Lambert Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 W Lambert Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 W Lambert Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 W Lambert Road does not have units with air conditioning.
