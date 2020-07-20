1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment in highly desired neighborhood of La Habra. Woodlake Village features community pool and bbq grills. Unit features new paint and new laminate flooring throughout unit. Comes with stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Plus tenant would only be responsible for paying Electricity. Owner pays for all other utilities. Shared laundry room area. Unit also comes with one single car garage and one additional unassigned parking space. No pets allowed.



*Move-In Special FREE T.V for Approved Applicants!



***For your convenience please call the office for Key check-out instructions at (562) 902-2288