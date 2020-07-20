All apartments in La Habra
1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12

1300 West Lambert Road · No Longer Available
Location

1300 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment in highly desired neighborhood of La Habra. Woodlake Village features community pool and bbq grills. Unit features new paint and new laminate flooring throughout unit. Comes with stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Plus tenant would only be responsible for paying Electricity. Owner pays for all other utilities. Shared laundry room area. Unit also comes with one single car garage and one additional unassigned parking space. No pets allowed.

*Move-In Special FREE T.V for Approved Applicants!

***For your convenience please call the office for Key check-out instructions at (562) 902-2288

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 have any available units?
1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 have?
Some of 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 pet-friendly?
No, 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 offers parking.
Does 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 have a pool?
Yes, 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 has a pool.
Does 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1300 W Lambert Rd Unit 12 has units with air conditioning.
