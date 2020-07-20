All apartments in La Habra
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

1240 Maple Tree Court

Location

1240 Maple Tree Court, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Four Bedroom home in turn-key condition on Cul-de-Sac lot with private rear yard and views of hills and city lights from second floor; Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private upgraded bathroom including granite counters; Secondary bedrooms with large windows and ceiling fans; Secondary bath updated with newer vanity,fixtures and tile flooring. Well appointed granite kitchen with newer appliances, and adjacent eating area plus large family room with custom brick fireplace and wood floors - all open through slider to large rear yard. Formal living room with bay window and formal dining room; updated powder bath and indoor laundry room. Smooth ceilings, two toned paint; custom window coverings, upgraded lighting; raised panel doors; plus concrete tile roof, rollup garage door, high end dual pane vinyl windows with retractable screens throughout - - Priced to Sell - Hurry on this one!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Maple Tree Court have any available units?
1240 Maple Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1240 Maple Tree Court have?
Some of 1240 Maple Tree Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Maple Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Maple Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Maple Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Maple Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1240 Maple Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Maple Tree Court offers parking.
Does 1240 Maple Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Maple Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Maple Tree Court have a pool?
No, 1240 Maple Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Maple Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 1240 Maple Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Maple Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Maple Tree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Maple Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Maple Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
