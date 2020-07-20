1240 Maple Tree Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Four Bedroom home in turn-key condition on Cul-de-Sac lot with private rear yard and views of hills and city lights from second floor; Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private upgraded bathroom including granite counters; Secondary bedrooms with large windows and ceiling fans; Secondary bath updated with newer vanity,fixtures and tile flooring. Well appointed granite kitchen with newer appliances, and adjacent eating area plus large family room with custom brick fireplace and wood floors - all open through slider to large rear yard. Formal living room with bay window and formal dining room; updated powder bath and indoor laundry room. Smooth ceilings, two toned paint; custom window coverings, upgraded lighting; raised panel doors; plus concrete tile roof, rollup garage door, high end dual pane vinyl windows with retractable screens throughout - - Priced to Sell - Hurry on this one!.