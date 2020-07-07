All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1204 Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1204 Village Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

1204 Village Drive

1204 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1204 Village Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded 2 beds, 1,5 bath with 2 car attached garage in very quiet Sunny Hill Village complex. Kitchen upgraded with granite countertop with refrigerator, Brand new Vinyl wood looking floor, upgraded recessed lights, ceiling fan light in both rooms for perfect airflow, Loverly private patio
features beautiful stone work & plants. Washer & Dryer included in garage with extra refrigerator. HOA with swimming pool, playground, basketball court, and water & trash included. Close to Brea mall & many restaurants. Great location. Won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Village Drive have any available units?
1204 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1204 Village Drive have?
Some of 1204 Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1204 Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Village Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1204 Village Drive has a pool.
Does 1204 Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles