1204 Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Beautifully upgraded 2 beds, 1,5 bath with 2 car attached garage in very quiet Sunny Hill Village complex. Kitchen upgraded with granite countertop with refrigerator, Brand new Vinyl wood looking floor, upgraded recessed lights, ceiling fan light in both rooms for perfect airflow, Loverly private patio

features beautiful stone work & plants. Washer & Dryer included in garage with extra refrigerator. HOA with swimming pool, playground, basketball court, and water & trash included. Close to Brea mall & many restaurants. Great location. Won't last!!