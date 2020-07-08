All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 730 N Inglewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
730 N Inglewood
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

730 N Inglewood

730 North Inglewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

730 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2736fd40c1 ---- Welcome home to this quiet downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment across the street from Highland Elementary School. This unit has laminate flooring throughout, eat in kitchen area and spacious kitchen with stove & refrigerator provided. Bathroom features a new vanity sink, plus tub/shower combo. Laundry in building and 1-carport parking included with storage. Tenant pays gas & electric, no pets permitted, and apartment is move-in ready. Call today to schedule a time to view. Will consider INGLEWOOD SECTION 8 at $1,750 per month! Applications are submitted via our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - must have minimum fico score of 650 or above and 3x the monthly rent in combined income, and maximum of 4 occupants considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 N Inglewood have any available units?
730 N Inglewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 730 N Inglewood have?
Some of 730 N Inglewood's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 N Inglewood currently offering any rent specials?
730 N Inglewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 N Inglewood pet-friendly?
No, 730 N Inglewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 730 N Inglewood offer parking?
Yes, 730 N Inglewood offers parking.
Does 730 N Inglewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 N Inglewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 N Inglewood have a pool?
No, 730 N Inglewood does not have a pool.
Does 730 N Inglewood have accessible units?
No, 730 N Inglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 730 N Inglewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 N Inglewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 N Inglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 N Inglewood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles