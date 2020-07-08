730 N Inglewood

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2736fd40c1 ---- Welcome home to this quiet downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment across the street from Highland Elementary School. This unit has laminate flooring throughout, eat in kitchen area and spacious kitchen with stove & refrigerator provided. Bathroom features a new vanity sink, plus tub/shower combo. Laundry in building and 1-carport parking included with storage. Tenant pays gas & electric, no pets permitted, and apartment is move-in ready. Call today to schedule a time to view. Will consider INGLEWOOD SECTION 8 at $1,750 per month! Applications are submitted via our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - must have minimum fico score of 650 or above and 3x the monthly rent in combined income, and maximum of 4 occupants considered.