Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
520 E. Hyde Park Pl
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

520 E. Hyde Park Pl

520 Hyde Park Pl · No Longer Available
Inglewood
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

520 Hyde Park Pl, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Great Inglewood location - Property Id: 100609

Spacious, Inglewood 2BD, 1BA Duplex (you only have one neighbor). All rooms freshly painted, new carpet, In-unit laundry room, includes two separate 1 car garages, tenant may use own drapery. Walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, Churches, local governments. Short distance to 405 freeway and forum events.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100609
Property Id 100609

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4711044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E. Hyde Park Pl have any available units?
520 E. Hyde Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 520 E. Hyde Park Pl have?
Some of 520 E. Hyde Park Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E. Hyde Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
520 E. Hyde Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E. Hyde Park Pl pet-friendly?
No, 520 E. Hyde Park Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 520 E. Hyde Park Pl offer parking?
Yes, 520 E. Hyde Park Pl offers parking.
Does 520 E. Hyde Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E. Hyde Park Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E. Hyde Park Pl have a pool?
No, 520 E. Hyde Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 520 E. Hyde Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 520 E. Hyde Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E. Hyde Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 E. Hyde Park Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 E. Hyde Park Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 E. Hyde Park Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
