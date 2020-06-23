520 E. Hyde Park Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry garage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Great Inglewood location - Property Id: 100609



Spacious, Inglewood 2BD, 1BA Duplex (you only have one neighbor). All rooms freshly painted, new carpet, In-unit laundry room, includes two separate 1 car garages, tenant may use own drapery. Walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, Churches, local governments. Short distance to 405 freeway and forum events.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100609

Property Id 100609



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4711044)