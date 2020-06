Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing and bright Spanish house in Inglewood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been fully remodeled with an upgraded kitchen, with new floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and a beautiful front and backyard. Close to the new stadium, LAX, SouthBay and great Freeway access.



*Deposit depends on credit

*Square footage is approximate

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.