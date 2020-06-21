All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4057 Long Ave

4057 S Long St · No Longer Available
Location

4057 S Long St, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
One year old Home in Tracy's newest Exclusive Community Ellis Subdivision. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a loft. Full bathroom and bedroom downstairs. This house has a great room concept. Huge gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters and tile back-splash. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Long driveway and nicely landscaped front yard. Loft and laundry room upstairs with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Built in desk upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

Community is located close to the future site of Tracys exciting new water park. Read more about it here:

http://www.goldenstatenewspapers.com/tracy_press/news/multimillion-dollar-swim-park/article_399c382e-83ac-11e7-a2a4-6f7ef0577e89.html#.WZdTS7ZwPr0.facebook

Home comes with washer, dryer and fridge.

Home is located in Jefferson School District and close to ACE train station ideal for commuters.

~ Gourmet kitchens with eat-in breakfast areas, center islands
~ walk-in pantries
~ Dual zone AC
~ Stainless steel appliances
~ Washer, dryer and fridge included
~ Loft upstairs
~ Built in desk
~ Large laundry room with counters and cabinets
~ Full bathroom with walk in shower and bedroom downstairs
~ Formal foyers with volume ceilings
~ Master bath features a sophisticated spa-like bath with dual sink
~ Master bath has separate shower with build-in seat
~ Easy freeway access to Interstates 205, 580 and 5.

View the layout and more information from the builder here:

http://www.calatlantichomes.com/find-your-new-home/37-bay-area/8022-legacy-at-ellis/165052-quickmovein.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4057 Long Ave have any available units?
4057 Long Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 4057 Long Ave have?
Some of 4057 Long Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4057 Long Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4057 Long Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4057 Long Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4057 Long Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 4057 Long Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4057 Long Ave does offer parking.
Does 4057 Long Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4057 Long Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4057 Long Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4057 Long Ave has a pool.
Does 4057 Long Ave have accessible units?
No, 4057 Long Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4057 Long Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4057 Long Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4057 Long Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4057 Long Ave has units with air conditioning.
