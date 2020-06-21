4057 Long Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

One year old Home in Tracy's newest Exclusive Community Ellis Subdivision. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a loft. Full bathroom and bedroom downstairs. This house has a great room concept. Huge gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters and tile back-splash. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Long driveway and nicely landscaped front yard. Loft and laundry room upstairs with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Built in desk upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.



Community is located close to the future site of Tracys exciting new water park. Read more about it here:



http://www.goldenstatenewspapers.com/tracy_press/news/multimillion-dollar-swim-park/article_399c382e-83ac-11e7-a2a4-6f7ef0577e89.html#.WZdTS7ZwPr0.facebook



Home comes with washer, dryer and fridge.



Home is located in Jefferson School District and close to ACE train station ideal for commuters.



~ Gourmet kitchens with eat-in breakfast areas, center islands

~ walk-in pantries

~ Dual zone AC

~ Stainless steel appliances

~ Washer, dryer and fridge included

~ Loft upstairs

~ Built in desk

~ Large laundry room with counters and cabinets

~ Full bathroom with walk in shower and bedroom downstairs

~ Formal foyers with volume ceilings

~ Master bath features a sophisticated spa-like bath with dual sink

~ Master bath has separate shower with build-in seat

~ Easy freeway access to Interstates 205, 580 and 5.



View the layout and more information from the builder here:



http://www.calatlantichomes.com/find-your-new-home/37-bay-area/8022-legacy-at-ellis/165052-quickmovein.html