11720 Lemoli
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

11720 Lemoli

11720 South Lemoli Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11720 South Lemoli Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Chic Studio is highly desirable area of Inglewood - Beautiful Inglewood vacation rental!! Within easy driving distance to ample city adventures, beaches and LASED. The studio features a queen bed, full bathroom, and well-equipped, fully stocked kitchen, plus a phenomenal yard! If business is your venture set up your laptop on the convenient desk table. Utilize the complimentary toiletries and provided towels during your stay. Enjoy a meal under the pergola or patio table. LAX just 5 miles away!

(RLNE5662401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11720 Lemoli have any available units?
11720 Lemoli doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 11720 Lemoli currently offering any rent specials?
11720 Lemoli is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11720 Lemoli pet-friendly?
No, 11720 Lemoli is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 11720 Lemoli offer parking?
No, 11720 Lemoli does not offer parking.
Does 11720 Lemoli have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11720 Lemoli does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11720 Lemoli have a pool?
No, 11720 Lemoli does not have a pool.
Does 11720 Lemoli have accessible units?
No, 11720 Lemoli does not have accessible units.
Does 11720 Lemoli have units with dishwashers?
No, 11720 Lemoli does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11720 Lemoli have units with air conditioning?
No, 11720 Lemoli does not have units with air conditioning.
