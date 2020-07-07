All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

10318 South Burin Avenue

10318 South Burin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10318 South Burin Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call Devin at 310-490-4280 with any questions or requests for showings.
Stunning, newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with a bonus room/office/laundry room! Beautifully renovated with brand new finishes throughout: quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, hardwood flooring, new washer/dryer, new front gate, new landscaping! Central A/C and heating. Sits on a quiet tree-lined street and has 2 private side-by-side parking spots with gated entry. Perfect sized front lawn and plenty of room in the back yard for entertaining! House will be delivered unfurnished. Freestanding garage is not included and may be converted into a separate dwelling in the future. However, two private gated parking spaces are reserved for the main house.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10318-s-burin-ave-inglewood-ca-90304-usa/9db965cb-6adb-40bb-a5d9-115afd90a851

(RLNE5254832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

