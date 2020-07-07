10318 South Burin Avenue

Amenities

Please call Devin at 310-490-4280 with any questions or requests for showings.

Stunning, newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with a bonus room/office/laundry room! Beautifully renovated with brand new finishes throughout: quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, hardwood flooring, new washer/dryer, new front gate, new landscaping! Central A/C and heating. Sits on a quiet tree-lined street and has 2 private side-by-side parking spots with gated entry. Perfect sized front lawn and plenty of room in the back yard for entertaining! House will be delivered unfurnished. Freestanding garage is not included and may be converted into a separate dwelling in the future. However, two private gated parking spaces are reserved for the main house.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10318-s-burin-ave-inglewood-ca-90304-usa/9db965cb-6adb-40bb-a5d9-115afd90a851



