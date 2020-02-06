All apartments in Imperial Beach
992 Fern Ave
992 Fern Ave

992 Fern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

992 Fern Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 Fern Ave have any available units?
992 Fern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 992 Fern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
992 Fern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Fern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 992 Fern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 992 Fern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 992 Fern Ave offers parking.
Does 992 Fern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 992 Fern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Fern Ave have a pool?
No, 992 Fern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 992 Fern Ave have accessible units?
No, 992 Fern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Fern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 992 Fern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 992 Fern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 992 Fern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

