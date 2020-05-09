All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
941 Florida St
941 Florida St

941 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

941 Florida Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the beach lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled duplex unit in central Imperial Beach with private paver patio and laundry room. You'll love the attention to details in this cute and quiet home with a detached garage with alley access. Easy access to the new Navy base on the Silver Strand and 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Florida St have any available units?
941 Florida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 941 Florida St have?
Some of 941 Florida St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
941 Florida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Florida St pet-friendly?
No, 941 Florida St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 941 Florida St offer parking?
Yes, 941 Florida St offers parking.
Does 941 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Florida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Florida St have a pool?
No, 941 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 941 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 941 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Florida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Florida St have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Florida St does not have units with air conditioning.

