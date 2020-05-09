941 Florida St

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy the beach lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled duplex unit in central Imperial Beach with private paver patio and laundry room. You'll love the attention to details in this cute and quiet home with a detached garage with alley access. Easy access to the new Navy base on the Silver Strand and 5 freeway.