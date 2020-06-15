All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 902 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
902 4th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

902 4th Street

902 4th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

902 4th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
24hr maintenance
internet access
volleyball court
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a dynamic community in Imperial Beach.

The well-lit and unfurnished interior features vinyl laminated and tile floors, double pane windows, and ceiling fans. An open-plan kitchen with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, as well as stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Centralized A/C and heating are installed for climate control. The exterior is surrounded by lush plants and features a fenced yard with a patio, fire pit, and a volleyball court.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.

Only 1 small pet is welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Reama Park, Imperial Beach Sports Park, Dunes Park, and Veterans Park.

(RLNE5671243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 4th Street have any available units?
902 4th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 902 4th Street have?
Some of 902 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 902 4th Street offer parking?
No, 902 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 902 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 4th Street have a pool?
No, 902 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 902 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 902 4th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 902 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity