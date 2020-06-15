902 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit 24hr maintenance internet access volleyball court

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a dynamic community in Imperial Beach.



The well-lit and unfurnished interior features vinyl laminated and tile floors, double pane windows, and ceiling fans. An open-plan kitchen with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, as well as stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Centralized A/C and heating are installed for climate control. The exterior is surrounded by lush plants and features a fenced yard with a patio, fire pit, and a volleyball court.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

On-street parking is available.



Only 1 small pet is welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Reama Park, Imperial Beach Sports Park, Dunes Park, and Veterans Park.



(RLNE5671243)