902 4th Street

Amenities
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Charming, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a dynamic community in Imperial Beach.
The well-lit and unfurnished interior features vinyl laminated and tile floors, double pane windows, and ceiling fans. An open-plan kitchen with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, as well as stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Centralized A/C and heating are installed for climate control. The exterior is surrounded by lush plants and features a fenced yard with a patio, fire pit, and a volleyball court.
Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.
Only 1 small pet is welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Reama Park, Imperial Beach Sports Park, Dunes Park, and Veterans Park.
(RLNE5671243)