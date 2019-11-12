All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
737 Hickory Court
737 Hickory Court

737 Hickory Court · No Longer Available
Location

737 Hickory Court, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Dog Friendly! Beautifully Updated Home! - Single level home w/ bright, open floor plan. All interior recently remodeled including new carpet and is in perfect move in condition.
Large living room with wood-planked, vaulted ceiling w/ brick fireplace and raised hearth. Newer, double-pane vinyl windows in all bedrooms. Large, fully-usable, fenced-in backyard w/ fruit tree. Located 1.6 miles from the beach, west of 9th Street! 1-car attached carport with laundry room!

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Hickory Court have any available units?
737 Hickory Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 737 Hickory Court have?
Some of 737 Hickory Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Hickory Court currently offering any rent specials?
737 Hickory Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Hickory Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Hickory Court is pet friendly.
Does 737 Hickory Court offer parking?
Yes, 737 Hickory Court offers parking.
Does 737 Hickory Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Hickory Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Hickory Court have a pool?
No, 737 Hickory Court does not have a pool.
Does 737 Hickory Court have accessible units?
No, 737 Hickory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Hickory Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Hickory Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Hickory Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Hickory Court does not have units with air conditioning.
