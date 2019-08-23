All apartments in Imperial Beach
729 5th Street

729 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

729 5th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath huge fully fenced back yard, large entertainment room, attached garage with washer dryer hook ups extra storage and attic storage access. double patio. Tangerine and Orange trees, fully landscaped front yard w/drought tolerant plants-- grass in backyard.. Hardwood floors, Forced air heat and ac. dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/range, microwave, reverse osmosis water system. Extra long drive way. 2 car tandem garage plus 2 car parking in driveway. Quiet street .5 miles from the beach. 1/2 mile from Beach and up and coming Seacoast Drive.
Pubs, bars, fabulous dining and sea side access. Easy bike or walk to beach and entertainment/activities. Owner pays landscape and solar (reducing your electric bill), tenant pays all other utilities. Pets considered with $150 per pet fee. 1 year lease. $3100 deposit,. credit and background check required $25 per adult. Ready for move in April 1 2019
Imperial Beach is making major changes. With the new Seal center opening a couple miles up the strand, San Diego 15-20 minutes away, and Mexico border 10 minutes to the south. Access to the beach and amazing new bars, eateries and entertainment 1/2 mile to the beach an easy walk or bike ride. 32nd street base and the IB base 15 mins away. The High School is a 3 minutes walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 5th Street have any available units?
729 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 729 5th Street have?
Some of 729 5th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 729 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 729 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 729 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 5th Street have a pool?
No, 729 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 729 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
