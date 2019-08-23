729 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed 2 bath huge fully fenced back yard, large entertainment room, attached garage with washer dryer hook ups extra storage and attic storage access. double patio. Tangerine and Orange trees, fully landscaped front yard w/drought tolerant plants-- grass in backyard.. Hardwood floors, Forced air heat and ac. dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/range, microwave, reverse osmosis water system. Extra long drive way. 2 car tandem garage plus 2 car parking in driveway. Quiet street .5 miles from the beach. 1/2 mile from Beach and up and coming Seacoast Drive.

Pubs, bars, fabulous dining and sea side access. Easy bike or walk to beach and entertainment/activities. Owner pays landscape and solar (reducing your electric bill), tenant pays all other utilities. Pets considered with $150 per pet fee. 1 year lease. $3100 deposit,. credit and background check required $25 per adult. Ready for move in April 1 2019

Imperial Beach is making major changes. With the new Seal center opening a couple miles up the strand, San Diego 15-20 minutes away, and Mexico border 10 minutes to the south. Access to the beach and amazing new bars, eateries and entertainment 1/2 mile to the beach an easy walk or bike ride. 32nd street base and the IB base 15 mins away. The High School is a 3 minutes walk.