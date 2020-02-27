646 Florida Str Florida

Amenities
Beautiful CLEAN Townhome just a short distance to the Beach! Just completed in 2019! 2 bedroom with 2-1/2 bath large townhome with 1,274 square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops. Beautiful, modern color palette throughout. Water-saving plumbing fixtures. 2 car attached garage. Indoor washer and dryer. Gated property. Teeple Park just next door. 12 month lease required. Tenant pays utilities except for trash. Available date: approximately March 5th! Please call for info!