Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

645 Thorn Street

645 Thorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

645 Thorn Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Imperial Beach House - Property Id: 310031

Great house at the beach! This house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The house has over 1500 sq feet of liveable space and hardwood floors throughout. The floor plan is an open floor plan, with the kitchen, dining room and living room open. The kitchen has granite counter tops, solid, maple cabinets. There are 3 bedrooms (approx sizes are 10x12, 10x10, 14x14). The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet (7x12). There are 2 full baths, the master bathroom is upgraded with large walk-in custom tile shower.

The bonus room is 14x14 and has plenty of storage (loft, cabinets, small bar sink, and closet). Bonus room and master bedroom have access to the backyard.

The backyard is private, there is a large redwood deck off the house (200 sq feet) that is adjacent to a flagstone patio around a beautiful large tree. (entire lot is 7000 sq feet).

Landlord pays water and for a gardener. House is currently occupied, do not disturb tenants, contact us to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

