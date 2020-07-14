645 Thorn Street

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Imperial Beach House - Property Id: 310031



Great house at the beach! This house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The house has over 1500 sq feet of liveable space and hardwood floors throughout. The floor plan is an open floor plan, with the kitchen, dining room and living room open. The kitchen has granite counter tops, solid, maple cabinets. There are 3 bedrooms (approx sizes are 10x12, 10x10, 14x14). The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet (7x12). There are 2 full baths, the master bathroom is upgraded with large walk-in custom tile shower.



The bonus room is 14x14 and has plenty of storage (loft, cabinets, small bar sink, and closet). Bonus room and master bedroom have access to the backyard.



The backyard is private, there is a large redwood deck off the house (200 sq feet) that is adjacent to a flagstone patio around a beautiful large tree. (entire lot is 7000 sq feet).



Landlord pays water and for a gardener. House is currently occupied, do not disturb tenants, contact us to schedule a viewing.

