587 10th St.

Amenities
Imperial Beach, Private Detached Home- Available Now!! Sorry No Dogs - Detached House 2 bed 1 ba. Upgraded- Available Now
* Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.
* Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups in Laundry Room Space
* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout
* All Appliances Included
* 2 bed 1 ba detached home
* Beautiful Tile and Solid Surface Counters
* Spacious Rooms with Laminate Flooring throughout
* Remodeled Bath with Walk-In Shower
* Private , Fenced and Landscaped Front Yard
* Tenant Pays all Utilities
* One Year Lease
Imperial Beach is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.
This central location is a smooth commute to Coronado, South Bay and the San Diego Military bases.
One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One cat with owner Approval, additional deposit -Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call/Text 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5462897)