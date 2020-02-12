All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

587 10th St.

587 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

587 10th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Imperial Beach, Private Detached Home- Available Now!! Sorry No Dogs - Detached House 2 bed 1 ba. Upgraded- Available Now

* Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.
* Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups in Laundry Room Space
* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout
* All Appliances Included
* 2 bed 1 ba detached home
* Beautiful Tile and Solid Surface Counters
* Spacious Rooms with Laminate Flooring throughout
* Remodeled Bath with Walk-In Shower
* Private , Fenced and Landscaped Front Yard
* Tenant Pays all Utilities
* One Year Lease

Imperial Beach is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.
This central location is a smooth commute to Coronado, South Bay and the San Diego Military bases.

One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One cat with owner Approval, additional deposit -Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call/Text 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5462897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 10th St. have any available units?
587 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 587 10th St. have?
Some of 587 10th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
587 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 10th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 587 10th St. is pet friendly.
Does 587 10th St. offer parking?
Yes, 587 10th St. offers parking.
Does 587 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 10th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 10th St. have a pool?
No, 587 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 587 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 587 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 587 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 587 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

