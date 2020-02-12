587 10th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Imperial Beach, Private Detached Home- Available Now!! Sorry No Dogs - Detached House 2 bed 1 ba. Upgraded- Available Now



* Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.

* Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups in Laundry Room Space

* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout

* All Appliances Included

* 2 bed 1 ba detached home

* Beautiful Tile and Solid Surface Counters

* Spacious Rooms with Laminate Flooring throughout

* Remodeled Bath with Walk-In Shower

* Private , Fenced and Landscaped Front Yard

* Tenant Pays all Utilities

* One Year Lease



Imperial Beach is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.

This central location is a smooth commute to Coronado, South Bay and the San Diego Military bases.



One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One cat with owner Approval, additional deposit -Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call/Text 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing



No Dogs Allowed



