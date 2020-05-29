Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

575 7th Street Unit 202 Available 06/01/20 Beautiful IB apartment for rent - Beautiful upstairs unit that has been updated throughout. New flooring, new paint, new blinds, complete bathroom remodel. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring. The peaceful private patio area is waiting for you to unwind and relax!

This until also includes a stackable washer and dryer.

There is an assigned parking spot but also plenty of available parking for your guests.



