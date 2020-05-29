All apartments in Imperial Beach
575 7th Street Unit 202
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

575 7th Street Unit 202

575 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

575 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
575 7th Street Unit 202 Available 06/01/20 Beautiful IB apartment for rent - Beautiful upstairs unit that has been updated throughout. New flooring, new paint, new blinds, complete bathroom remodel. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring. The peaceful private patio area is waiting for you to unwind and relax!
This until also includes a stackable washer and dryer.
There is an assigned parking spot but also plenty of available parking for your guests.

(RLNE5738456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 7th Street Unit 202 have any available units?
575 7th Street Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 575 7th Street Unit 202 have?
Some of 575 7th Street Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 7th Street Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
575 7th Street Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 7th Street Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 7th Street Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 575 7th Street Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 575 7th Street Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 575 7th Street Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 7th Street Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 7th Street Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 575 7th Street Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 575 7th Street Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 575 7th Street Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 575 7th Street Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 7th Street Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 7th Street Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 7th Street Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

