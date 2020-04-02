567 8th St

567 8th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Imperial Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Newly refurbished unit in a quiet and small complex in the heart of Imperial Beach. Private back yard. Easy access to the Silver Strand and new Navy base as well as conveniently located close to shopping and dining. Assigned off street parking and laundry room on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
