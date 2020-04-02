All apartments in Imperial Beach
567 8th St
567 8th St

567 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

567 8th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Newly refurbished unit in a quiet and small complex in the heart of Imperial Beach. Private back yard. Easy access to the Silver Strand and new Navy base as well as conveniently located close to shopping and dining. Assigned off street parking and laundry room on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 8th St have any available units?
567 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 567 8th St have?
Some of 567 8th St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
567 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 567 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 567 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 567 8th St offers parking.
Does 567 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 8th St have a pool?
No, 567 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 567 8th St have accessible units?
No, 567 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 567 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
