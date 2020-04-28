All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

550 Donax Ave

550 Donax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

550 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
COMPLETELY REMODELED IMPERIAL BEACH HOME! - This gorgeous, newly renovated home is situated in popular Imperial Beach on a cul de sac. Just blocks to the sand and surf and only a short commute to Coronado Naval Installations. Recently updated with a fantastic new kitchen and new bathrooms. 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths! The large backyard is the perfect place for entertaining and BBQs. Enjoy all that Imperial Beach has to offer: Catch a sunset on the patio at Sea 180, get a delicious slice at Luigi's Pizza, or sip a drink with a delicious fish taco at The Brigantine. It's the best of beach living without the crowds.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE4635482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Donax Ave have any available units?
550 Donax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 550 Donax Ave have?
Some of 550 Donax Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Donax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
550 Donax Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Donax Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Donax Ave is pet friendly.
Does 550 Donax Ave offer parking?
No, 550 Donax Ave does not offer parking.
Does 550 Donax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Donax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Donax Ave have a pool?
No, 550 Donax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 550 Donax Ave have accessible units?
No, 550 Donax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Donax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Donax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Donax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Donax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
