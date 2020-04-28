550 Donax Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

COMPLETELY REMODELED IMPERIAL BEACH HOME! - This gorgeous, newly renovated home is situated in popular Imperial Beach on a cul de sac. Just blocks to the sand and surf and only a short commute to Coronado Naval Installations. Recently updated with a fantastic new kitchen and new bathrooms. 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths! The large backyard is the perfect place for entertaining and BBQs. Enjoy all that Imperial Beach has to offer: Catch a sunset on the patio at Sea 180, get a delicious slice at Luigi's Pizza, or sip a drink with a delicious fish taco at The Brigantine. It's the best of beach living without the crowds.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



