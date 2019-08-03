517 Turnstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub new construction pet friendly

New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Attached 2 Car Garage at Bayside Landing! - Beautiful new construction at Bayside Landing! Built in 2017, this "Liberty" model offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths at 1760 square feet, plus an attached 2 car garage. The layout features living space downstairs with a half-bath and 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a convenient laundry room with storage upstairs. Upgrades include cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

Fun fact- Owner had the very first choice of homes in the first release at Bayside Landing and this is it! He selected this end-unit away from the main street for maximum quiet with only 1 shared wall and no road noise.

Bayside Landing enjoys a fantastic location at the entrance to Coronado's Silver Strand and is walking distance to the beaches, shops and restaurants of Imperial Beach.

The community offers a pool, spa, playground and walking/biking trails.



Prospective tenants over 18 to complete an application and credit screening. Must show 2.5x/monthly rent for household income. No smoking.



Please call 619-885-3941 with any questions.



(RLNE5021810)