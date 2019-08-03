All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
517 Turnstone Lane
517 Turnstone Lane

517 Turnstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

517 Turnstone Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Attached 2 Car Garage at Bayside Landing! - Beautiful new construction at Bayside Landing! Built in 2017, this "Liberty" model offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths at 1760 square feet, plus an attached 2 car garage. The layout features living space downstairs with a half-bath and 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a convenient laundry room with storage upstairs. Upgrades include cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
Fun fact- Owner had the very first choice of homes in the first release at Bayside Landing and this is it! He selected this end-unit away from the main street for maximum quiet with only 1 shared wall and no road noise.
Bayside Landing enjoys a fantastic location at the entrance to Coronado's Silver Strand and is walking distance to the beaches, shops and restaurants of Imperial Beach.
The community offers a pool, spa, playground and walking/biking trails.

Prospective tenants over 18 to complete an application and credit screening. Must show 2.5x/monthly rent for household income. No smoking.

Please call 619-885-3941 with any questions.

(RLNE5021810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Turnstone Lane have any available units?
517 Turnstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 517 Turnstone Lane have?
Some of 517 Turnstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Turnstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
517 Turnstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Turnstone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Turnstone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 517 Turnstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 517 Turnstone Lane offers parking.
Does 517 Turnstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Turnstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Turnstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 517 Turnstone Lane has a pool.
Does 517 Turnstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 517 Turnstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Turnstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Turnstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Turnstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Turnstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
