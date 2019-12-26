281 Daisy Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Move In SPECIAL!! Your new home by the Beach! Live by the beach and bring your pup or kitty! Imperial Beach CA - This back house (alley access) is just two blocks away from the oceans edge. One of the best locations in Imperial Beach - The Pier, parks, shops, restaurants and the BEACH. This home is super cozy and unique!

This home is vintage; originally it was (2) 1 bedroom beach bungalows on the lot it was added on to in the last 4-5 years. ( two bedrooms and full bath +++ added on !)

Some original details remain- built in cabinets and cool retro features/design. Two bedrooms are decent sized - with closets and wardrobe; and the third smaller bedroom as pictured with built in shelving and twin bed. This room has its own bath with shower. Can also be used for a home office or studio if desired. This room has its own entry - and an outdoor , private area that is fully fenced in - room for table/patio set and/or garden/plants, and room for your pet (or you) to enjoy a nap in the sunshine. Kitchen is open and has fridge and electric stove/oven . The Full size washer and dryer are hooked up outside. (These are included but will not be maintained by owner - no warranty, but free to use and maintain as your own for term of tenancy). Includes 1-2 off street parking spaces (alley)(depending on car size(s) Pet on approval, tenant to maintain small yard and front area free from all trash and debris/ weeds etc .

Available for move in ASAP Shown by appointment during business hours. Please inquire with your availability. All adults over 18 must apply and be on the lease. One year lease. Require proof of income showing 2.5x monthly rent in income. Co signor's may be considered. This is a quiet property with many owner occupied homes surrounding it. Applications are available on our website www.tridentpacific.net

***Move in special- $250 off your second months rent- Pay your movers :) ***



(RLNE5188644)