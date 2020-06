Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Condo by the beach w 2 car garage - Walk to the beach from this 3 bedroom Condo with a detached 2 car garage. Great view from the upstairs private deck and has laundry in unit.Close to military bases and all events at Imperial beach pier, Walk to great restaurants on Seacoast drive, check out sunsets and live the beach life! Avail April 01



