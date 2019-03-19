All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 188 Date Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
188 Date Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

188 Date Ave

188 Date Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

188 Date Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
188 Date Ave Available 04/10/19 COMING SOON SPECTACULAR BEACH PENTHOUSE! - COMING SOON!! - This penthouse unit features ocean views from almost every room. There truly isn't another condo like it in the Imperial Beach area. TOP FLOOR unit with almost 2,000 sq ft! In addition to ample interior space this home features multiple view decks with a grand 350 sq ft plus roof deck w/ outdoor shower and PANORAMIC views! Just 2 blocks to beach, pier and dining and entertainment on Seacoast Drive. Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, BONUS 4th Room w/ Fireplace for bedroom, office/den/media room, as well as an atrium in the middle of the unit w/ skylight. 12 month lease. Small pets considered. Trash service included with the rent. Property comes with 2 assigned underground, secured parking spaces. Don't wait, this one won't last. Call 619-746-6547 ext 105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4730314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Date Ave have any available units?
188 Date Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 188 Date Ave have?
Some of 188 Date Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Date Ave currently offering any rent specials?
188 Date Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Date Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Date Ave is pet friendly.
Does 188 Date Ave offer parking?
Yes, 188 Date Ave offers parking.
Does 188 Date Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Date Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Date Ave have a pool?
No, 188 Date Ave does not have a pool.
Does 188 Date Ave have accessible units?
No, 188 Date Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Date Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Date Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Date Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Date Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College