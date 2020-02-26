1477 Hemlock Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super Cute 2 Bedroom Townhome with attached 2-Car Garage Close to Beach - Very nice and clean updated townhome close to the beach with attached 2-car garage. Half bath located on the main level and full bath located on the second floor, both updated with newer vanities and tile. Travertine tile floors in kitchen and baths and carpet in bedrooms and living room. Galley style kitchen with gas stove and white tile countertops. Nice neutral colors. Two balconies off the family room and bedroom and back patio with doggie door. Nice location close to I-805 and I-5 Freeways. Washer & Dryer hookups in garage. Must provide your own refrigerator.



Small pet will be considered with an additional $25 per month pet fee.

Tenant pays separately metered water, gas & electric.

Owner pays for trash.

Must have credit score over 650 and good landlord references.



(RLNE5566887)