Imperial Beach, CA
1477 Hemlock Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1477 Hemlock Avenue

1477 Hemlock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1477 Hemlock Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super Cute 2 Bedroom Townhome with attached 2-Car Garage Close to Beach - Very nice and clean updated townhome close to the beach with attached 2-car garage. Half bath located on the main level and full bath located on the second floor, both updated with newer vanities and tile. Travertine tile floors in kitchen and baths and carpet in bedrooms and living room. Galley style kitchen with gas stove and white tile countertops. Nice neutral colors. Two balconies off the family room and bedroom and back patio with doggie door. Nice location close to I-805 and I-5 Freeways. Washer & Dryer hookups in garage. Must provide your own refrigerator.

Small pet will be considered with an additional $25 per month pet fee.
Tenant pays separately metered water, gas & electric.
Owner pays for trash.
Must have credit score over 650 and good landlord references.

(RLNE5566887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 Hemlock Avenue have any available units?
1477 Hemlock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1477 Hemlock Avenue have?
Some of 1477 Hemlock Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 Hemlock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1477 Hemlock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 Hemlock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1477 Hemlock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1477 Hemlock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1477 Hemlock Avenue offers parking.
Does 1477 Hemlock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1477 Hemlock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 Hemlock Avenue have a pool?
No, 1477 Hemlock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1477 Hemlock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1477 Hemlock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 Hemlock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1477 Hemlock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1477 Hemlock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1477 Hemlock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
