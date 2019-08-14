1352 Elm Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom home in Imperial Beach! - Beautiful and bright detached home with many upgrades. This home has a very unique floorplan with the living room, dining room, kitchen and large master bedroom are all upstairs and two bedrooms, full bathroom and spacious laundry room on first floor. Large two car attached garage w/laundry room including washer and dryer. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has updated quartz counters, custom backsplash and attractive appliances. SOLAR PANELS!! Large fenced in backyard with pavers and retaining wall. Close to new shopping centers, the beach, and freeways! Pets considered.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE4893063)