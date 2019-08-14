All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1352 Elm Avenue

1352 Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Elm Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom home in Imperial Beach! - Beautiful and bright detached home with many upgrades. This home has a very unique floorplan with the living room, dining room, kitchen and large master bedroom are all upstairs and two bedrooms, full bathroom and spacious laundry room on first floor. Large two car attached garage w/laundry room including washer and dryer. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has updated quartz counters, custom backsplash and attractive appliances. SOLAR PANELS!! Large fenced in backyard with pavers and retaining wall. Close to new shopping centers, the beach, and freeways! Pets considered.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4893063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Elm Avenue have any available units?
1352 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1352 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 1352 Elm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 1352 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 Elm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1352 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1352 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1352 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1352 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
