Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Ocean Front Condo! - Ocean Front Condo in Imperial Beach! Patio on the water with panoramic views of Pier, Islands, Point Loma and endless ocean! Estuary is the backyard of this quiet complex on South Seacoast. 2 bedroom. 2 bath condo has washer/dryer and fireplace. 2 parking spots and storage in the common garage. Call Pam to see 619 423-6001 pam@spiritrealty.net



(RLNE1927940)