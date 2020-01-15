1249 Downing St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME IN IMPERIAL BEACH - Absolutely gorgeous beach home with tons of upgrades. Recently remodeled kitchen and baths and new vinyl flooring. Huge, private backyard is the perfect outdoor space with lush grass, garden boxes and stamped concrete. You can't beat this location. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and just a short commute to Imperial Beach and Coronado Naval Installations. Enjoy the comfort of forced air heat and air conditioning to keep things cool in the summer time. Pets considered (please see breed restrictions). Tenants pay all utilities. 1 car attached garage. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5421684)