Imperial Beach, CA
1249 Downing St.
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1249 Downing St.

1249 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1249 Downing Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME IN IMPERIAL BEACH - Absolutely gorgeous beach home with tons of upgrades. Recently remodeled kitchen and baths and new vinyl flooring. Huge, private backyard is the perfect outdoor space with lush grass, garden boxes and stamped concrete. You can't beat this location. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and just a short commute to Imperial Beach and Coronado Naval Installations. Enjoy the comfort of forced air heat and air conditioning to keep things cool in the summer time. Pets considered (please see breed restrictions). Tenants pay all utilities. 1 car attached garage. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5421684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Downing St. have any available units?
1249 Downing St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1249 Downing St. have?
Some of 1249 Downing St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Downing St. currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Downing St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Downing St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 Downing St. is pet friendly.
Does 1249 Downing St. offer parking?
Yes, 1249 Downing St. offers parking.
Does 1249 Downing St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 Downing St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Downing St. have a pool?
No, 1249 Downing St. does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Downing St. have accessible units?
No, 1249 Downing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Downing St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Downing St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 Downing St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1249 Downing St. has units with air conditioning.
