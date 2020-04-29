All apartments in Imperial Beach
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1043 3rd St.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

1043 3rd St.

1043 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1043 3rd Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Imperial Beach- Ready Now for our Beautiful SD Weather!! Furnished, Short Term - *Newly Updated Beach Property
*Fully Furnished
*Lots of Windows
*Chef's Delight Breakfast Bar
*NEW Stainless Steel Appliances
*New bathtub, recessed lighting and ceiling fans
*Easy to care for laminate flooring
*Huge backyard, newly landscaped
*Room for RV, BBQ, and more
*1 car garage
*Full size laundry
*Month to Month
*Internet, Trash, and all utilities included

Amazing Beach property in newly updated Imperial Beach area, walk two blocks to the sandy beaches whenever you feel like it! This fully furnished home has been tastefully decorated with Brand New furnishings throughout. Great open floor plan with windows everywhere making it very light and bright naturally. Remodeled Chef's delight kitchen with Breakfast Bar and attached dining area perfect for Entertaining. New Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, new bathrooms one with tub, new easy to care for beautiful laminate flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. New recessed lighting and ceiling fans with remote throughout. Huge backyard with new landscaping, room to park an RV, a BBQ area and so much more! 1 car attached garage with roll-up door and Full size laundry inside. Plenty of off-street parking as well.
If staying at the beach is your dream,this is the place!

Walk to the Beach, Shopping, Award winning Restaurants and Breweries, The IB Pier and Estuary. Come enjoy the Peaceful Quiet, the Ocean Breeze and The San Diego Sunshine.

Month to Month Short Term Rental- Internet and Trash included, All utilities included. Renters Insurance Required for all residents.Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4034877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 3rd St. have any available units?
1043 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1043 3rd St. have?
Some of 1043 3rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1043 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1043 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1043 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1043 3rd St. offers parking.
Does 1043 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 3rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 1043 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1043 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1043 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 3rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 3rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
