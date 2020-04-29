1043 3rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Imperial Beach- Ready Now for our Beautiful SD Weather!! Furnished, Short Term - *Newly Updated Beach Property

*Fully Furnished

*Lots of Windows

*Chef's Delight Breakfast Bar

*NEW Stainless Steel Appliances

*New bathtub, recessed lighting and ceiling fans

*Easy to care for laminate flooring

*Huge backyard, newly landscaped

*Room for RV, BBQ, and more

*1 car garage

*Full size laundry

*Month to Month

*Internet, Trash, and all utilities included



Amazing Beach property in newly updated Imperial Beach area, walk two blocks to the sandy beaches whenever you feel like it! This fully furnished home has been tastefully decorated with Brand New furnishings throughout. Great open floor plan with windows everywhere making it very light and bright naturally. Remodeled Chef's delight kitchen with Breakfast Bar and attached dining area perfect for Entertaining. New Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, new bathrooms one with tub, new easy to care for beautiful laminate flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. New recessed lighting and ceiling fans with remote throughout. Huge backyard with new landscaping, room to park an RV, a BBQ area and so much more! 1 car attached garage with roll-up door and Full size laundry inside. Plenty of off-street parking as well.

If staying at the beach is your dream,this is the place!



Walk to the Beach, Shopping, Award winning Restaurants and Breweries, The IB Pier and Estuary. Come enjoy the Peaceful Quiet, the Ocean Breeze and The San Diego Sunshine.



Month to Month Short Term Rental- Internet and Trash included, All utilities included. Renters Insurance Required for all residents.Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4034877)