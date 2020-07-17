1032 Delaware Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Remodeled House w/Private Back Patio Just Blocks From the Beach - Gorgeous custom remodel with top of the line design and bright, open-concept floor design. Great location in fantastic Imperial Beach. Seven blocks to the beach, one block to park and library, and a quick walk to the skate park and estuary. Plank waterproof flooring links the modern kitchen with beautiful range to the living room and dining room, flowing out to the low-maintenance, peaceful back yard with covered patio pergola. Two full bathrooms with custom glass tile and rainforest shower head. Third bedroom with French doors to the patio makes for a wonderful home office. Perfect location to take advantage of the laid back lifestyle, including the new Mike Hess location and other recent developments. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets negotiable. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income: Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable

3) Proof of renter’s insurance

4) No co-signers



