1032 Delaware Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1032 Delaware Street

1032 Delaware Street · (619) 964-6757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1032 Delaware Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 Delaware Street · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled House w/Private Back Patio Just Blocks From the Beach - Gorgeous custom remodel with top of the line design and bright, open-concept floor design. Great location in fantastic Imperial Beach. Seven blocks to the beach, one block to park and library, and a quick walk to the skate park and estuary. Plank waterproof flooring links the modern kitchen with beautiful range to the living room and dining room, flowing out to the low-maintenance, peaceful back yard with covered patio pergola. Two full bathrooms with custom glass tile and rainforest shower head. Third bedroom with French doors to the patio makes for a wonderful home office. Perfect location to take advantage of the laid back lifestyle, including the new Mike Hess location and other recent developments. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets negotiable. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR AT 619-964-6757

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income: Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
3) Proof of renter’s insurance
4) No co-signers

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

(RLNE5867319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Delaware Street have any available units?
1032 Delaware Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1032 Delaware Street have?
Some of 1032 Delaware Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 1032 Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 1032 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 1032 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 1032 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.
