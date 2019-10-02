1011 8th St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
house-8 blocks to the beach - 2 bedroom 1 bath little house near IB library and dog park.. Nice porch overlooks fenced little front yard. Laundry room has washer dryer and pets ok with pet insurance. 2 off street parking.great location about 8 blocks to the beach and close to military bases. recently vacated and trashed by tenant so will be working on house to prepare for rent. Should be rent ready by 10-1. Pam 619 423-6001
(RLNE4638571)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1011 8th St. have any available units?
1011 8th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1011 8th St. have?
Some of 1011 8th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1011 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 8th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 8th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1011 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1011 8th St. offers parking.
Does 1011 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 8th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 8th St. have a pool?
No, 1011 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1011 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 1011 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 8th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 8th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 8th St. does not have units with air conditioning.