1011 8th St.

house-8 blocks to the beach - 2 bedroom 1 bath little house near IB library and dog park.. Nice porch overlooks fenced little front yard. Laundry room has washer dryer and pets ok with pet insurance. 2 off street parking.great location about 8 blocks to the beach and close to military bases. recently vacated and trashed by tenant so will be working on house to prepare for rent. Should be rent ready by 10-1. Pam 619 423-6001



