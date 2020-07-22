All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 530 The Strand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
530 The Strand
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

530 The Strand

530 The Strand · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

530 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
sauna
Wake up to amazing views of the ocean and enjoy beautiful sunsets from the living room balcony. This sun drenched 1-bedroom unit has just been remodeled with all new appliances – slide in stove with oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bathroom has been fitted with new sinks, mirrors and cabinets. There is also a dry sauna unit inside the bedroom. All new porcelain tile floors, newly refinished wood flooring, new paint, new light fixtures / fan. The unit also comes with its own washer and dryer installed. Located near downtown Hermosa Beach with close access to shops, restaurants and fitness studios. No garage parking but resident parking pass will be included. This unit is turnkey, just move in and enjoy the best of beach living! *Unit is unfurnished but tenant can have the option of having it furnished at additional rent*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 The Strand have any available units?
530 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 The Strand have?
Some of 530 The Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
530 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 530 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 530 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 530 The Strand offers parking.
Does 530 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 The Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 The Strand have a pool?
No, 530 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 530 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 530 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 530 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHermosa Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles