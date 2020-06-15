All apartments in Hemet
Find more places like 802 Santo Tomas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hemet, CA
/
802 Santo Tomas Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

802 Santo Tomas Drive

802 Santo Tomas Drive · (951) 658-1242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hemet
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

802 Santo Tomas Drive, Hemet, CA 92545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Just Reduced! Gorgeous 55+ home on a quiet street within the Sierra Dawn community. This spacious unit opens up to a large living room with tons of natural window light connected to a dining area with elegant built-in storage. The kitchen comes complete with a breakfast bar, double oven, dishwasher, gas range stove, and a refrigerator. There is a large master suite bedroom with a walk-in closet and a wall closet for optimum storage. The master bath comes with a large bathtub and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The second bedroom has a large wall closet and excellent built-in storage cabinets with an office desk. There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer ( included ) off of the hallway that gives additional access into the unit from the 2 car covered carport. There is a beautiful covered patio that wraps around the front home and a great low maintenance front yard. This home is a 55+ senior community with permitted 45+ additional residence. This home allows for 1-2 SMALL pets and there is a 1+ year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Santo Tomas Drive have any available units?
802 Santo Tomas Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Santo Tomas Drive have?
Some of 802 Santo Tomas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Santo Tomas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Santo Tomas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Santo Tomas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Santo Tomas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 802 Santo Tomas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 Santo Tomas Drive does offer parking.
Does 802 Santo Tomas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Santo Tomas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Santo Tomas Drive have a pool?
No, 802 Santo Tomas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 Santo Tomas Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Santo Tomas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Santo Tomas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Santo Tomas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 802 Santo Tomas Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hemet 2 BedroomsHemet Apartments with Balcony
Hemet Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHemet Apartments with Parking
Hemet Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CASan Marcos, CALake Forest, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity