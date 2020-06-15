802 Santo Tomas Drive

Amenities

Just Reduced! Gorgeous 55+ home on a quiet street within the Sierra Dawn community. This spacious unit opens up to a large living room with tons of natural window light connected to a dining area with elegant built-in storage. The kitchen comes complete with a breakfast bar, double oven, dishwasher, gas range stove, and a refrigerator. There is a large master suite bedroom with a walk-in closet and a wall closet for optimum storage. The master bath comes with a large bathtub and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The second bedroom has a large wall closet and excellent built-in storage cabinets with an office desk. There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer ( included ) off of the hallway that gives additional access into the unit from the 2 car covered carport. There is a beautiful covered patio that wraps around the front home and a great low maintenance front yard. This home is a 55+ senior community with permitted 45+ additional residence. This home allows for 1-2 SMALL pets and there is a 1+ year lease.