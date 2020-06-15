All apartments in Hemet
789 Cortez Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

789 Cortez Drive

789 Cortez Drive · (951) 652-2399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

789 Cortez Drive, Hemet, CA 92545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 789 Cortez Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Del Sol 55+ Community available on 4/6/2020. - 789 Cortez Dr., Hemet, 92545 - Del Sol 55+ Community. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,200/Month, $1,200/Deposit, Approx. 1,170 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease, Lease Listing ONLY. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed. Property comes with central AC/Heat, gas stove, laundry room, fireplace, fenced backyard, tile and carpet flooring, as well as washer, dryer, refrigerator w/o warranty. Heading West on E Morton Pl., turn right onto S. Santa Fe St., then left onto Florida Ave. Head West on Florida Ave., then turn right onto Kirby St. Heading North on Kirby St., turn left onto Las Brisas Way, then turn right onto Cortez Dr. The property is on your left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Cortez Drive have any available units?
789 Cortez Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 789 Cortez Drive have?
Some of 789 Cortez Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Cortez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
789 Cortez Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Cortez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 789 Cortez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 789 Cortez Drive offer parking?
No, 789 Cortez Drive does not offer parking.
Does 789 Cortez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 789 Cortez Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Cortez Drive have a pool?
No, 789 Cortez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 789 Cortez Drive have accessible units?
No, 789 Cortez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Cortez Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 Cortez Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
