789 Cortez Drive

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Del Sol 55+ Community available on 4/6/2020. - 789 Cortez Dr., Hemet, 92545 - Del Sol 55+ Community. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,200/Month, $1,200/Deposit, Approx. 1,170 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease, Lease Listing ONLY. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed. Property comes with central AC/Heat, gas stove, laundry room, fireplace, fenced backyard, tile and carpet flooring, as well as washer, dryer, refrigerator w/o warranty. Heading West on E Morton Pl., turn right onto S. Santa Fe St., then left onto Florida Ave. Head West on Florida Ave., then turn right onto Kirby St. Heading North on Kirby St., turn left onto Las Brisas Way, then turn right onto Cortez Dr. The property is on your left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668256)