Hemet, CA
4622 Saddle Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

4622 Saddle Dr

4622 Saddle Drive · (951) 260-0711
Location

4622 Saddle Drive, Hemet, CA 92544

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2130 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home will not last long! When you drive up to the house you are greeted with an extended driveway, great for RV parking. Walk into the home and you will enter into a a large living room with vaulted ceilings and tiled flooring. Past the entry area you will find the dinning room that connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is open with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and multiple cabinets for storage. Next to the kitchen is the family room, which includes access to the back yard and a fireplace. Down stairs you will also find the guest bathroom that includes a shower/tub combo, and a dark wood, black granite counter top single vanity. Across form the guest bathroom you will find a guest bedroom. When you go up the stairs you will find the three remaining bedrooms. The master bedroom is at the end of the hall and is large with a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk-in shower, tub, his and her sinks with a walk-in closet. There is also a guest bathroom upstairs that includes a walk-in tiled shower, with a single sink black granite counter top vanity. After viewing the home, check out the back yard. It includes a cemented patio with a large grassy area, trees are lined against the brick wall throughout the back yard. This home is completely fenced and includes a 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Saddle Dr have any available units?
4622 Saddle Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 Saddle Dr have?
Some of 4622 Saddle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 Saddle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Saddle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Saddle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4622 Saddle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 4622 Saddle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4622 Saddle Dr offers parking.
Does 4622 Saddle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 Saddle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Saddle Dr have a pool?
No, 4622 Saddle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4622 Saddle Dr have accessible units?
No, 4622 Saddle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Saddle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 Saddle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
