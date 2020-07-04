4622 Saddle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home will not last long! When you drive up to the house you are greeted with an extended driveway, great for RV parking. Walk into the home and you will enter into a a large living room with vaulted ceilings and tiled flooring. Past the entry area you will find the dinning room that connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is open with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and multiple cabinets for storage. Next to the kitchen is the family room, which includes access to the back yard and a fireplace. Down stairs you will also find the guest bathroom that includes a shower/tub combo, and a dark wood, black granite counter top single vanity. Across form the guest bathroom you will find a guest bedroom. When you go up the stairs you will find the three remaining bedrooms. The master bedroom is at the end of the hall and is large with a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk-in shower, tub, his and her sinks with a walk-in closet. There is also a guest bathroom upstairs that includes a walk-in tiled shower, with a single sink black granite counter top vanity. After viewing the home, check out the back yard. It includes a cemented patio with a large grassy area, trees are lined against the brick wall throughout the back yard. This home is completely fenced and includes a 3 car garage.