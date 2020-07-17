1157 Broadway Lane

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Hemet. Coming soon. - 1157 Broadway Ln., Hemet. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,750/Month, $1,750/Deposit, One-year lease agreement. Approx. 1,390 Sq. Ft. Unit comes with tile floors and carpet, washer/dryer hook-up, central AC/heat, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, laundry room, fireplace, walk-in closet, fenced backyard, & 3-car garage. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed. Gardener included. Renter's Insurance REQUIRED. Turn left onto E. Morton Pl., then turn left onto E. Florida Ave. Turn right onto N. Sanderson Ave., then turn left onto Eaton Ave. Turn right onto Broadway Ln., and the property is on your left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906415)