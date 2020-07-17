All apartments in Hemet
Find more places like 1157 Broadway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hemet, CA
/
1157 Broadway Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1157 Broadway Lane

1157 Broadway Lane · (951) 652-2399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hemet
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1157 Broadway Lane, Hemet, CA 92545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1157 Broadway Lane · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Hemet. Coming soon. - 1157 Broadway Ln., Hemet. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,750/Month, $1,750/Deposit, One-year lease agreement. Approx. 1,390 Sq. Ft. Unit comes with tile floors and carpet, washer/dryer hook-up, central AC/heat, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, laundry room, fireplace, walk-in closet, fenced backyard, & 3-car garage. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed. Gardener included. Renter's Insurance REQUIRED. Turn left onto E. Morton Pl., then turn left onto E. Florida Ave. Turn right onto N. Sanderson Ave., then turn left onto Eaton Ave. Turn right onto Broadway Ln., and the property is on your left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Broadway Lane have any available units?
1157 Broadway Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 Broadway Lane have?
Some of 1157 Broadway Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Broadway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Broadway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Broadway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1157 Broadway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 1157 Broadway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1157 Broadway Lane offers parking.
Does 1157 Broadway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 Broadway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Broadway Lane have a pool?
No, 1157 Broadway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Broadway Lane have accessible units?
No, 1157 Broadway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Broadway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1157 Broadway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1157 Broadway Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hemet 2 BedroomsHemet 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hemet Apartments with GaragesHemet Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Hemet Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CADesert Palms, CADiamond Bar, CAFairbanks Ranch, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CAApple Valley, CA
Lake San Marcos, CACathedral City, CACrestline, CABig Bear City, CAValle Vista, CADel Mar, CAIndio, CANorco, CAThousand Palms, CADesert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CALake Arrowhead, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity