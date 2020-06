Amenities

Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint.

Recently replaced water heater.

Washer and dryer in unit.

Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.

Private balcony security gate and elevator 1 car garage.

Community swimming pool and exercise room.

Walk to theater, restaurants and shopping. Close to BART easy access to freeways.

The owner is looking for a long-term tenant who will take excellent care of the house. Available for move-in right away.



Monthly rent is $2350.00

Security Deposit is $2,350.00 for applicants who meet all of our basic criteria

Minimum Lease Term: 6 months Preferred Lease Term: 12 months or above

Pets: No Pets

Refrigerator: Included

Washer/Dryer: Included

Parking: 1 assigned parking space is available in a shared gated garage

Utilities Included: Garbage and Water are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for Gas/Electric

No Section 8.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/52339p

