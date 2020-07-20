All apartments in Glendora
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

2002 Valiant Street

2002 Valiant Street · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Valiant Street, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Spectacular Custom Estate situated on a 18,804 sqft lot in the Award winning Glendora School District near country club. This Amazing 5,755 square feet living space including 6 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms; a grand formal entry with dramatic 2-story ceilings in the foyer and leading visitors into the luxurious formal living room with a beautiful fireplace. The formal dining room also has high ceilings, designer's lighting and a fireplace. The gourmet kitchen and offer designer cabinetry, entertainer’s island, stainless steel appliances. The huge and bright family room includes bar area and rear garden view. Spoil guests in the downstairs in-law suite with mountain views; Designer home office & library is built to perfection. The spacious master bedroom is complete with a gracious sitting area, Two large walk-in closet and a deluxe, spa style master bathroom suite. Ascending upstairs brings you along a custom staircase leading to 4 bedrooms upstairs; an entertainer’s paradise awaits you in this large very private back yard with sparkling pool. Dining alfresco poolside is an experience for the taking. Absolutely breathtaking property, schools, Shopping and Dining and are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Valiant Street have any available units?
2002 Valiant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 2002 Valiant Street have?
Some of 2002 Valiant Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Valiant Street currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Valiant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Valiant Street pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Valiant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 2002 Valiant Street offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Valiant Street offers parking.
Does 2002 Valiant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Valiant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Valiant Street have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Valiant Street has a pool.
Does 2002 Valiant Street have accessible units?
No, 2002 Valiant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Valiant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Valiant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Valiant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Valiant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
