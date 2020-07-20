2002 Valiant Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Spectacular Custom Estate situated on a 18,804 sqft lot in the Award winning Glendora School District near country club. This Amazing 5,755 square feet living space including 6 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms; a grand formal entry with dramatic 2-story ceilings in the foyer and leading visitors into the luxurious formal living room with a beautiful fireplace. The formal dining room also has high ceilings, designer's lighting and a fireplace. The gourmet kitchen and offer designer cabinetry, entertainer’s island, stainless steel appliances. The huge and bright family room includes bar area and rear garden view. Spoil guests in the downstairs in-law suite with mountain views; Designer home office & library is built to perfection. The spacious master bedroom is complete with a gracious sitting area, Two large walk-in closet and a deluxe, spa style master bathroom suite. Ascending upstairs brings you along a custom staircase leading to 4 bedrooms upstairs; an entertainer’s paradise awaits you in this large very private back yard with sparkling pool. Dining alfresco poolside is an experience for the taking. Absolutely breathtaking property, schools, Shopping and Dining and are minutes away.