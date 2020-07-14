Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $1000
Move-in Fees: $200 72hr Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 1st pet, additional $200 for 2nd pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Dogs maximum weight 30lbs with written consent.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Anchor Pacifica Managed Storage Facility directly next door. 700 E. Rte 66, Low Cost Storage. Community Residents get 20% off storage rentals.