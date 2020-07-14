All apartments in Glendora
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Meadowood

634 E Route 66 · (626) 436-3221
Location

634 E Route 66, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
accessible
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
The Meadowood Apartments are nestled between the San Gabriel Mountains to north and South Hills Park to the south offering a real sense of serenity and tranquility any time of the day. Our gated, pet-friendly community boasts spacious 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with large private patios and balconies, and well-manicured walkways. The Meadowood Apartments are located on Historic Route 66 convenient to the 210 Freeway, many nearby restaurants, shopping centers and entertainment. Within a short distance are the San Gabriel Mountains, South Hills Park with trails and picnic areas abound, Citrus College and Azusa Pacific University.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $1000
Move-in Fees: $200 72hr Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 1st pet, additional $200 for 2nd pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Dogs maximum weight 30lbs with written consent.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Anchor Pacifica Managed Storage Facility directly next door. 700 E. Rte 66, Low Cost Storage. Community Residents get 20% off storage rentals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadowood have any available units?
Meadowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does Meadowood have?
Some of Meadowood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowood currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadowood pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowood is pet friendly.
Does Meadowood offer parking?
Yes, Meadowood offers parking.
Does Meadowood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadowood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowood have a pool?
Yes, Meadowood has a pool.
Does Meadowood have accessible units?
Yes, Meadowood has accessible units.
Does Meadowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadowood has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadowood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadowood has units with air conditioning.
