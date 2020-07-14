Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage accessible bbq/grill cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal

The Meadowood Apartments are nestled between the San Gabriel Mountains to north and South Hills Park to the south offering a real sense of serenity and tranquility any time of the day. Our gated, pet-friendly community boasts spacious 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with large private patios and balconies, and well-manicured walkways. The Meadowood Apartments are located on Historic Route 66 convenient to the 210 Freeway, many nearby restaurants, shopping centers and entertainment. Within a short distance are the San Gabriel Mountains, South Hills Park with trails and picnic areas abound, Citrus College and Azusa Pacific University.