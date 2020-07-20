1941 E Petunia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Super cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom North Glendora home close to Sutherland Elementary School, shopping, and freeway access. Large driveway and front porch welcomes you to living room with laminate flooring and slider door to backyard, kitchen with tile floors, master bedroom with bathroom with shower, two additional nice sized bedrooms, and a full hallway bathroom with spa bathtub. Home features newer roof, double pane windows hardwood floors, and laminate floors. Two car attached garage with direct access to house. Laundry is located in garage. Private backyard with nice lawn area. Located in award winning Glendora School District.