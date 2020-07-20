All apartments in Glendora
Glendora, CA
1941 E Petunia Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

1941 E Petunia Street

1941 East Petunia Street · No Longer Available
Glendora
Location

1941 East Petunia Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom North Glendora home close to Sutherland Elementary School, shopping, and freeway access. Large driveway and front porch welcomes you to living room with laminate flooring and slider door to backyard, kitchen with tile floors, master bedroom with bathroom with shower, two additional nice sized bedrooms, and a full hallway bathroom with spa bathtub. Home features newer roof, double pane windows hardwood floors, and laminate floors. Two car attached garage with direct access to house. Laundry is located in garage. Private backyard with nice lawn area. Located in award winning Glendora School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 E Petunia Street have any available units?
1941 E Petunia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1941 E Petunia Street have?
Some of 1941 E Petunia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 E Petunia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1941 E Petunia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 E Petunia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1941 E Petunia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 1941 E Petunia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1941 E Petunia Street offers parking.
Does 1941 E Petunia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 E Petunia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 E Petunia Street have a pool?
No, 1941 E Petunia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1941 E Petunia Street have accessible units?
No, 1941 E Petunia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 E Petunia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 E Petunia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 E Petunia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 E Petunia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
