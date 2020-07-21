All apartments in Glendora
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
1712 Gold Dust
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1712 Gold Dust

1712 Gold Dust Street · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Gold Dust Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1712 Gold Dust Available 10/01/19 Beautiful Glendora Home with Pool - Come check out this Glendora pool home nestled in a quiet neighborhood with awesome views of the local foothills. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. This home has three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and one half bath.Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with adjacent laundry room. 2 Car attached garage.
The back yard has a gorgeous pool , hot tub, and gas fire pit.
Rent includes monthly pool service. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED

Apply @ https://ottosenpropertymanagement.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Gold Dust have any available units?
1712 Gold Dust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1712 Gold Dust have?
Some of 1712 Gold Dust's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Gold Dust currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Gold Dust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Gold Dust pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Gold Dust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 1712 Gold Dust offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Gold Dust offers parking.
Does 1712 Gold Dust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Gold Dust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Gold Dust have a pool?
Yes, 1712 Gold Dust has a pool.
Does 1712 Gold Dust have accessible units?
No, 1712 Gold Dust does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Gold Dust have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Gold Dust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Gold Dust have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Gold Dust does not have units with air conditioning.
