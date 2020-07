Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage fireplace oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments green community internet access key fob access

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. One Month Free on Select Apartment Homes. Call us today for more information! Discover The Griffith studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Glendale apartment homes near vibrant Atwater Village and Los Feliz - where industrial-chic interiors meet the great outdoors. Get lost in Griffith Park, or soak up mountain views from the skydeck the ultimate entertainment venue replete with kegerator, foosball, ping pong, and bar. Connect in the indoor-outdoor workspace, or enjoy workouts inside or out at the fitness center. Kick back at the resort-inspired pool and spa, or get going you're moments from destination shopping and dining, nightlife, the 5 Freeway, and the 134. A short commute from downtown LA or Hollywood, this highly walkable community is just the place you've been looking to call home.