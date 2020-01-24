All apartments in Glendale
404 Lincoln Avenue

Location

404 Lincoln Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205
Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, charm and tons of space! Located in Glendale is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo now available for Lease. Inside this bright and spacious unit, you have nice laminate and tile flooring with baseboard moldings, as well as an in unit laundry area. Bathrooms are well-lit with plenty of storage space. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen where you have wooden cabinetry and ample counter-top space. A controlled access building with an underground community garage. Close to popular dining, Glendale High School, USPS, Ralphs and Carr park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
404 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 404 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 404 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 404 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 404 Lincoln Avenue does offer parking.
Does 404 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
