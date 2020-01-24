404 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

Location, charm and tons of space! Located in Glendale is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo now available for Lease. Inside this bright and spacious unit, you have nice laminate and tile flooring with baseboard moldings, as well as an in unit laundry area. Bathrooms are well-lit with plenty of storage space. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen where you have wooden cabinetry and ample counter-top space. A controlled access building with an underground community garage. Close to popular dining, Glendale High School, USPS, Ralphs and Carr park.