Glendale, CA
4029 Ramsdell Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

4029 Ramsdell Avenue

4029 Ramsdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Glendale
Location

4029 Ramsdell Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to beautiful La Crescenta! This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,200-SqFt first level unit with a great-open floorplan is available to be leased to you. Beautiful laminate flooring and nice sized picture windows run throughout the living room and attached dining space which leads into the spacious kitchen. Featuring plenty of counterspace, tiled backsplash, dark cabinets and built-in appliances make this kitchen a wonderful space for your culinary creations plus, a convenient laundry space with both washer/dryer. Upstairs, find two nice bedrooms with built-in closet space and large windows. Out into the back yard via glass sliding doors through from the dining space, a simple yard with tall trees can become your personal paradise to simply relax. Nearby to La Crescenta Elementary School, Crescenta Valley High School, Crescenta Valley Park, Descanso Gardens, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, easy access to 210 Freeways, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Ramsdell Avenue have any available units?
4029 Ramsdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4029 Ramsdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Ramsdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Ramsdell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4029 Ramsdell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4029 Ramsdell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4029 Ramsdell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4029 Ramsdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4029 Ramsdell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Ramsdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4029 Ramsdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Ramsdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4029 Ramsdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Ramsdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 Ramsdell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4029 Ramsdell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4029 Ramsdell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
