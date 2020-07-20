4029 Ramsdell Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to beautiful La Crescenta! This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,200-SqFt first level unit with a great-open floorplan is available to be leased to you. Beautiful laminate flooring and nice sized picture windows run throughout the living room and attached dining space which leads into the spacious kitchen. Featuring plenty of counterspace, tiled backsplash, dark cabinets and built-in appliances make this kitchen a wonderful space for your culinary creations plus, a convenient laundry space with both washer/dryer. Upstairs, find two nice bedrooms with built-in closet space and large windows. Out into the back yard via glass sliding doors through from the dining space, a simple yard with tall trees can become your personal paradise to simply relax. Nearby to La Crescenta Elementary School, Crescenta Valley High School, Crescenta Valley Park, Descanso Gardens, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, easy access to 210 Freeways, and more!