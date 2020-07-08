1227 S Central Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking pool air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

An additional $125 will be added to rent for all utilities!Open House Saturday 11 am 4 pm!This beautiful apartment community combines old world charm with everything new youre looking for. Take a dip in the sparking pool or chat with neighbors in the spacious courtyard. Enjoy laundry on site and a safe, controlled access building. Youre close to transportation, shopping at the friendlya and Glendale Galleria, and entertainment. This is the perfect home for you. Structure Type: Charming courtyard garden apartments with pool, on site laundry.

Pets: ok.



Amenities: 2 Story brick building, Pool, Laminate floors, No.

Appliances: Air conditioning.

Parking: No

http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3476



IT490301 - IT49CU3476