Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1227 S Central Ave

1227 S Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1227 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Tropico

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An additional $125 will be added to rent for all utilities!Open House Saturday 11 am 4 pm!This beautiful apartment community combines old world charm with everything new youre looking for. Take a dip in the sparking pool or chat with neighbors in the spacious courtyard. Enjoy laundry on site and a safe, controlled access building. Youre close to transportation, shopping at the friendlya and Glendale Galleria, and entertainment. This is the perfect home for you. Structure Type: Charming courtyard garden apartments with pool, on site laundry.
Pets: ok.

Amenities: 2 Story brick building, Pool, Laminate floors, No.
Appliances: Air conditioning.
Parking: No
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3476

IT490301 - IT49CU3476

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 S Central Ave have any available units?
1227 S Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 S Central Ave have?
Some of 1227 S Central Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 S Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1227 S Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 S Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 S Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1227 S Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1227 S Central Ave offers parking.
Does 1227 S Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 S Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 S Central Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1227 S Central Ave has a pool.
Does 1227 S Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 1227 S Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 S Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 S Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

