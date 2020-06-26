All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

107 North Columbus Ave

107 N Columbus Ave · No Longer Available
Location

107 N Columbus Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
LUX renovated 1920's - Property Id: 118666

Paris in Glendale. One block from the Americana. Welcome to historic Graceland apartments. Giant two bedroom flat in an unbeatable location downtown Glendale. No car needed. 1925 totally renovated. No detail overlooked! Private entrance and staircase to your pied a terre! New central AC and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Brand new designer kitchen with high end stainless appliances. 9 ft ceilings. Keyless entry. New bath. Porch with swing. Laundry hookups in unit. Mud room. Bonus room, storage or office. Builtins. Recessed and designer lighting. Gorgeous and spotless. Custom paint color. Architectural details throughout. Courtyard with wifi and furnishings for relaxation. call or text to view 213-700-3520
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/118666p
Property Id 118666

(RLNE5012317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 North Columbus Ave have any available units?
107 North Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 North Columbus Ave have?
Some of 107 North Columbus Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 North Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 North Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 North Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 North Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 107 North Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 107 North Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 107 North Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 North Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 North Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 107 North Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 North Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 North Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 North Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 North Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
