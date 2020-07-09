All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated November 12 2019

9792 Luders Avenue

9792 Luders Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9792 Luders Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Garden Grove. Spacious living room and kitchen. New windows and paint throughout the home. Big backyard perfect for entertaining. Private pool and grass area with patio. Storage shed included. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9792 Luders Avenue have any available units?
9792 Luders Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 9792 Luders Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9792 Luders Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9792 Luders Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9792 Luders Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9792 Luders Avenue offer parking?
No, 9792 Luders Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9792 Luders Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9792 Luders Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9792 Luders Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9792 Luders Avenue has a pool.
Does 9792 Luders Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9792 Luders Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9792 Luders Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9792 Luders Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9792 Luders Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9792 Luders Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

