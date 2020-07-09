Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Garden Grove. Spacious living room and kitchen. New windows and paint throughout the home. Big backyard perfect for entertaining. Private pool and grass area with patio. Storage shed included. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9792 Luders Avenue have any available units?
9792 Luders Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.