9392 Mayrene Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

9392 Mayrene Drive

9392 Mayrene Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9392 Mayrene Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home 9392 Mayrene Drive Garden Grove - WE ARE SHOWING THIS UNIT AT THE FOLLOWING TIMES IF YOU CAN MAKE IT AT THIS TIME PLEASE JUST SHOW UP:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2019 BETWEEN 12 Noon - 2 PM

This 1,222 square foot house sits on a 7,426 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Great neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, dining and easy freeway access.

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text 714-944-0700 / 714-348-8924
info@olympiacorp.net

We require all tenants to carry renter's insurance if renters insurance is not provided by tenant we will purchase insurance on your behalf in the amount of $12.50 per month.

There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.

(RLNE5058408)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9392 Mayrene Drive have any available units?
9392 Mayrene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 9392 Mayrene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9392 Mayrene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9392 Mayrene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9392 Mayrene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9392 Mayrene Drive offer parking?
No, 9392 Mayrene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9392 Mayrene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9392 Mayrene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9392 Mayrene Drive have a pool?
No, 9392 Mayrene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9392 Mayrene Drive have accessible units?
No, 9392 Mayrene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9392 Mayrene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9392 Mayrene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9392 Mayrene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9392 Mayrene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
