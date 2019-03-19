All apartments in Garden Grove
9361 Skylark Boulevard
9361 Skylark Boulevard

9361 Skylark Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9361 Skylark Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to Garden Grove! This two story, single family home is nested toward the end of a cul-de-sac. Recently renovated with an open concept first floor that features a huge island that opens to a spacious great room. Half restroom on the first floor. Den connected to a bedroom with en-suite full bathroom complete the first floor. The second floor features another living space connected to another master bedroom with full bathroom as well as two other guest bedrooms. One full guest bathroom completes the the second floor. Front yard currently under construction. Award winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9361 Skylark Boulevard have any available units?
9361 Skylark Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 9361 Skylark Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9361 Skylark Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9361 Skylark Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9361 Skylark Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9361 Skylark Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9361 Skylark Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9361 Skylark Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9361 Skylark Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9361 Skylark Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9361 Skylark Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9361 Skylark Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9361 Skylark Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9361 Skylark Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9361 Skylark Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9361 Skylark Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9361 Skylark Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

