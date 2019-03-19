9361 Skylark Boulevard

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to Garden Grove! This two story, single family home is nested toward the end of a cul-de-sac. Recently renovated with an open concept first floor that features a huge island that opens to a spacious great room. Half restroom on the first floor. Den connected to a bedroom with en-suite full bathroom complete the first floor. The second floor features another living space connected to another master bedroom with full bathroom as well as two other guest bedrooms. One full guest bathroom completes the the second floor. Front yard currently under construction. Award winning school district.